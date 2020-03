March 26 (Reuters) - Rapala VMC Corp:

* REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 – LACK OF VISIBILITY TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY WORLDWIDE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT TO GROUP

* CANCELS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 12, 2020