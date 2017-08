July 21 (Reuters) - RAPALA VMC CORP:

* FULL YEAR (FY) GUIDANCE UPDATED: FULL YEAR NET SALES EXPECTED TO BE AROUND LAST YEAR'S LEVEL

* H1 NET SALES EUR ‍140.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143.1​ MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FY COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT TO BE CLEARLY BELOW LAST YEAR'S LEVEL

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍11.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)