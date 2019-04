April 22 (Reuters) - Novartis AG:

* RAPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC - PARTICIPATION IN A SERIES C FINANCING FOR POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS

* RAPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC - INVESTMENT ROUND WAS LED BY NOVARTIS PHARMA

* RAPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - INVESTED $2.25 MILLION IN THIS SERIES C FINANCING ROUND