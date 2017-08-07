FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rapid7 announces second quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Rapid7 announces second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc

* Rapid7 Inc quarterly calculated billings were $60.2 million, an increase of 20 percent year-over-year

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.14

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $47.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.3 million

* Rapid7 Inc sees Q3 2017 total revenue $48.9 million to $50.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 total revenue $195 to $198 million

* Rapid7 Inc sees Q3 2017 net loss per share (non-GAAP) $0.18 to $0.16

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 net loss per share (non-GAAP) $0.64 to $0.61

* Rapid7 Inc sees full-year 2017 calculated billings $231 to $237 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $50.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $195.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.