BRIEF-Rapid7 Inc's qtrly ‍total revenue was $50.5 million

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc:
* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly total revenue was $50.5 million, an increase of 25pct year-over-year
* Rapid7 Inc - raises full year 2017 guidance
* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly GAAP loss per share of $0.24
* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $49.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rapid7 Inc - sees 2017 total revenue $197.1 million to $198.5 million
* Rapid7 Inc - sees 2017 net loss per share non-gaap $0.62 to $0.60
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.62, revenue view $196.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S