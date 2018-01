Jan 29(Reuters) - RaQualia Pharma Inc

* Says it plans to set up a JV, which will be engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical, with Shanghai-based firm ZTE Coming Biotech Co., Ltd, in May

* Says the company and ZTE Coming Biotech will hold a 35 percent stake and a 65 percent stake in the JV respectively

