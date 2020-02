Feb 11 (Reuters) - RAS AL KHAIMAH NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY PSC:

* FY NET PROFIT 3.5 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 19.4 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUES 582.4 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 481.9 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM INCREASED BY 21% TO AED 615 MILLION COMPARED TO AED 510 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR Source:(bit.ly/2Hfu4nq) Further company coverage: