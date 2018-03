March 15 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG:

* SALES REVENUES OF 702 MILLION EUROS IN 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR, TO 188 MILLION EUROS (2016: 167 MILLION EUROS)

* DIVIDEND OF 11.00 EUROS PER SHARE PROPOSED

* CONFIDENT TO CONTINUE ON EXPANSION PATH WITH HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH RATES AND GOOD PROFITABILITY IN 2018