Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rational AG

* Continuity on the supervisory board and executive board

* ‍Says Walter Kurtz elected as new chairman of supervisory board​

* Says election was necessary since company founder and former supervisory board chairman Siegfried Meister died on 28 July​

* Says ‍peter Stadelmann appointed CEO for a further five years​

