May 3 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG:

* Q1 SALES REVENUES OF 173.5 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO 40.8 MILLION EUROS, 7 PERCENT DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEAR (2017: 44.1 MILLION EUROS)

* CONFIRMED OUTLOOK PROVIDED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018