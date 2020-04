BRIEF-Rational Says Declining Orders To Be Reflected In Q2 Revenues

April 30 (Reuters) - Rational AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: RATIONAL AG: 2020 OVERSHADOWED BY THE COVID-19 CRISIS - PRACTICALLY ALL CUSTOMER GROUPS UNDER STRAIN - PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 REVENUE 181.3 MILLION EUR VERSUS 194.3 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* SLUMP IN ORDERS SINCE MARCH 2020

* UNCERTAIN TIMES - STILL NO FORECAST POSSIBLE FOR 2020

* BUSINESS MODEL REMAINS INTACT - POSITIVE LONG-TERM OUTLOOK

* EBIT IN FIRST THREE MONTHS REACHED 26.0 MILLION EUROS, 44 PERCENT LESS THAN PREVIOUS YEAR (2019: 46.7 MILLION EUROS)

* GROUP-WIDE ORDER INTAKE FELL BY 30 PERCENT IN MARCH AND 60 PERCENT IN APRIL COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* DECLINING ORDERS TO BE REFLECTED IN SALES REVENUES FOR Q2

* EXPECTS SALES REVENUES AND EARNINGS TO DROP SIGNIFICANTLY IN Q2

* CONCRETE OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH RATES AND EARNINGS IN COMING YEARS IS NOT POSSIBLE FROM CURRENT PERSPECTIVE