April 23 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* RATOS AB: HENT DIVESTS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS

* RATOS AB SAYS SUBSIDIARY HENT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS, HENT EIENDOMSINVEST, TO FREDENSBORG BOLIG.

* RATOS AB SAYS SALE WILL GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 85M. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)