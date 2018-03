March 28 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* RATOS FORMS NEW MANAGEMENT GROUP

* SAYS ‍CHANGES MEAN THAT A TOTAL OF FIVE PEOPLE LEAVE THEIR EMPLOYMENT AT RATOS​

* SAYS ‍MIKAEL NORLANDER, SENIOR INVESTMENT DIRECTOR, AND LARS JOHANSSON, SENIOR INVESTMENT DIRECTOR, BOTH OF WHOM WERE FORMERLY MEMBERS OF RATOS'S MANAGEMENT GROUP, WILL BE LEAVING THEIR POSITIONS AT RATOS​