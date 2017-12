BRIEF-Ratos appoints Jonas Wistrom new CEO, Per-Olof Soderberg new chairman

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* REG-RATOS: JONAS WISTRÖM NEW CEO OF RATOS, PER-OLOF SÖDERBERG NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* SAYS ‍MAGNUS AGERVALD WILL STEP DOWN FROM RATOS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* SAYS ‍HAS APPOINTED PER-OLOF SÖDERBERG AS COMPANY‘S NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* SAYS BOARD IS NOT SATISFIED WITH RATOS‘S PERFORMANCE

* SAYS ‍BOARD‘S ASSESSMENT IS THAT THESE CHANGES ARE NECESSARY TO ENABLE COMPANY TO CREATE VALUE​

