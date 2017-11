Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ratos

* Ratos Jan-Sep ‍profit before tax sek 1,255m (-2,220) ​

* Says in the third quarter, the portfolio’s earnings performance was unsatisfactory‍​

* Says operational management costs are continuing to decline and we estimate that the cost level is about sek 150 mln on a yearly basis

* Says to achieve higher earnings, we need to continue increasing the rate of improvement