April 5 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* RATOS: AIBEL IS AWARDED A NEW CONTRACT FOR THE JOHAN SVERDRUP FIELD

* RATOS AB SAYS ‍FINAL CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO BE SIGNED LATER THIS YEAR AND HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 8 BILLION​