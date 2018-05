BRIEF-Ratos posts Q1 loss, says perfomance remains unsatisfactory

May 3 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* Q1 LOSS BEFORE TAX SEK -147M (-32)

* Q1 EBITA IN PORTFOLIO SEK -18M (102)

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITA IN PORTFOLIO SEK 13M (105)

* SAYS WHILE THE DECLINE IN EARNINGS WAS LARGELY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLANTASJEN, WHICH WAS IMPACTED BY AN UNUSUALLY COLD MARCH AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS, AND DIAB, SEVERAL OTHER COMPANIES ALSO REPORTED A NEGATIVE EARNINGS TREND

* SAYS PERFORMANCE REMAINS UNSATISFACTORY

* SAYS CONTINUES TO COMMAND A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION, AND OUR ASSESSMENT IS THAT WE HAVE ALL THE NECESSARY PREREQUISITES TO REVERSE THE EARNINGS TREND IN THE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES