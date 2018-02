Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* SAYS ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND SEK 2.00 PER SHARE (2.00)​

* FY2017 ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX SEK 658 MLN (-890)

* COMPANY HAD PRE-ANNOUNCED KEY FIGURES IN PROFIT WARNING IN EARLY FEBRUARY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)