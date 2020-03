March 30 (Reuters) - Ratos AB:

* RATOS AB - PROPOSES THAT AGM, WHICH TAKES PLACE ON APRIL 1, DOES NOT DECIDE TO RESOLVE ON A DIVIDEND

* RATOS AB - BOARD DECIDED, FOR REASONS OF CAUTION, TO WITHDRAW ITS REVISED PROPOSAL FOR A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.30 PER SHARE

* RATOS AB - BOARD ALSO DECIDED TO ADJUST PROPOSAL FOR AGM 2020 REGARDING LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM 2020/2025