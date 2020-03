BRIEF-Ratti FY Group Share Net Profit Up At EUR 12.8 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - Ratti SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 12.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 12.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 116.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 109.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND FOR 0.22 EUR PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS, FOR GROUP OUTLOOK 2020 WILL DEPEND ON TIMING WITH WHICH COUNTRIES MOST AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS WILL BE ABLE TO STABILIZE THEIR HEALTH, SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC SITUATION

* OUTLOOK, GROUP HAS NOT CHANGED ITS MEDIUM-TERM STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES, CONFIRMING THE IMPORTANT INVESTMENTS PLANNED IN PLANTS AND TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)