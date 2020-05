May 14 (Reuters) - Ratti SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 23.3 MILLION, DOWN 26.6% YEAR/YEAR

* 2020 RESULTS WILL DEPEND ON TIMEFRAME OF STABILIZATION OF SITUATION GLOBALLY

* HAS LAUNCHED EFFICIENCY PLAN FOR COSTS WHICH INCLUDES USE OF SOCIAL SAFETY NETS

* HAS NOT CHANGED ITS MEDIUM-TERM STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

* HAS SUSPENDED INVESTMENTS ALREADY PLANNED BUT WHICH ARE CONSIDERED NON-STRATEGIC