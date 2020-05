BRIEF-Raubex Group Says No Final Dividend Declared Due To Covid-19 Cash Preservation Measures

May 29 (Reuters) - Raubex Group Ltd:

* JSE: RBX - AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* RAUBEX GROUP LTD - NO FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED DUE TO COVID-19 CASH PRESERVATION MEASURES

* RAUBEX GROUP LTD - FY REVENUE INCREASED 2.5% TO R8.73 BILLION (2019: R8.52 BILLION)

* RAUBEX GROUP LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 183.7% TO 161.7 CENTS PER SHARE

* RAUBEX GROUP LTD - ORDER BOOK INCREASED TO R10.14 BILLION

* RAUBEX GROUP - EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS ELECTED FOR 25% REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION TO BE APPLIED OVER A 3-MONTH PERIOD

* RAUBEX - ADOPTED MORE CONSERVATIVE STRATEGY WITH REGARD TO TENDERING FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK IN REST OF AFRICA

* RAUBEX - ADOPTED MORE CONSERVATIVE STRATEGY WITH REGARD TO TENDERING FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK IN REST OF AFRICA

* RAUBEX - STEPS BEING TAKEN TO PRESERVE CASH GOING FORWARD, INCLUDING PLACING HOLD ON ALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND ACQUISITIONS