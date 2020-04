BRIEF-Raute Concludes Agreement Concerning Flexibility Of Working Hours

April 29 (Reuters) - Raute Oyj:

* REG-LOCAL AGREEMENT CONCLUDED AT RAUTE CONCERNING FLEXIBILITY OF WORKING HOURS - TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN PRODUCTION TERMINATED

* TODAY CONCLUDED A LOCAL AGREEMENT WITH BLUE COLLAR WORKERS AT PLANT CONCERNING IMPLEMENTATION OF AT MOST 80 HOURS’ FLEXIBILITY IN WORKING HOURS

* AGREEMENT IS VALID FOR ONE YEAR

* ADDITIONALLY HAS BEEN AGREED THAT WHITE COLLAR EMPLOYEES WORKING IN TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CAN BE TRANSFERRED TO WORK IN PRODUCTION

* TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN PRODUCTION, ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 22, 2019, WILL BE TERMINATED ON APRIL 30, 2020

* GOOD ORDER BOOK IN PRODUCTION ENABLES TERMINATION OF TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AT LEAST TILL END OF 2020

* DESPITE LEVEL OF ORDER BOOK, POTENTIAL PROBLEMS IN COMPONENT OR MATERIAL AVAILABILITY MAY CAUSE NEED FOR ADAPTATION

* WE ESTIMATE THAT AGREED 80-HOURS' FLEXIBILITY IN WORKING HOURS IS SUFFICIENT TO COVER THAT KIND OF FLUCTUATIONS