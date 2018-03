March 22 (Reuters) - Raute Oyj:

* ‍TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.25 PER A SERIES A AND K SHARE, WITH PAYMENT DATE 4 APRIL 2018​

* SAYS ‍ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ELECTED BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR NEXT TERM OF OFFICE ENDING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2019​

* SAYS ‍ERKKI PEHU-LEHTONEN WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: