May 9 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. REPORTS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DECREASED 59.0% TO $2.7 MILLION COMPARED TO $6.5 MILLION IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2017

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* RAVE RESTAURANT - COMPARABLE STORE RETAIL SALES DECREASED BY 12.6% FOR THE MOST RECENT FISCAL QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PRIOR YEAR Source text: [bit.ly/2FZjuha] Further company coverage: