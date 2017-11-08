FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group says qtrly ‍total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 2:38 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group says qtrly ‍total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* Total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million compared to $15.3 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Pie Five system-wide retail sales and comparable store retail sales each decreased 17.3 percent from same period of prior year​

* Qtrly ‍Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 1.4 percent from same period of prior year​

* Qtrly ‍total domestic retail sales decreased by 0.9 percent​ Source text : (bit.ly/2j9dwVl) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.