April 20 (Reuters) - Raven Energy Ltd:

* PLANS TO INCREASE SACRAMENTO BASIN NATURAL GAS APPRAISAL AND EXPLORATION ACTIVITY IN 2018

* PLANS TO GROW OVERALL SCALE OF UNITED STATES FOCUSED ENERGY BUSINESS THROUGH FURTHER CALIFORNIAN OIL AND GAS ACQUISITIONS

* ANTICIPATES THAT A REQUEST TO LIFT VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION WILL BE MADE NO LATER THAN OPENING OF TRADING ON MAY 4, 2018