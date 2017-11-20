FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.33
November 20, 2017

BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raven Industries Inc

* Raven Industries reports strong third quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $101.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Raven Industries - ‍Expect performance for CLI to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2018 & contribute about 5 cents per share in 2019​

* Raven - ‍Expect majority of revenue from $6.8 million Aerostat contract with U.S. Department of Defense contract to be realized in fiscal year 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

