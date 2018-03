March 12 (Reuters) - Raven Russia Ltd:

* ‍FY IFRS PROFIT AFTER TAX $57.7 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $7.7​ MILLION IN 2016

* FY DILUTED NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 80 CENTS

* RAVEN RUSSIA - REMAINS FOCUSSED ON LOGISTICS MARKET AND WILL CONSIDER ALTERNATIVE ASSET CLASS ACQUISITIONS IF PROPERTY, FINANCIAL METRICS ARE ATTRACTIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: