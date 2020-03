March 23 (Reuters) - Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd:

* UPDATE ON ORDER FROM INDIA MARKETS REGULATOR DATED MARCH 12, 2019

* CO YET TO GET ANY AMOUNT FROM PARTIES NAMED IN INDIA MARKETS REGULATOR MARCH 12, 2019 ORDER

* TOTAL AMOUNT DUE FROM PARTIES NAMED IN SEBI MARCH 12, 2019 ORDER AS OF NOW WOULD BE OF ORDER OF 700 MILLION RUPEES