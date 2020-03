March 26 (Reuters) - Raymond Industrial Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$1.16 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.29 BILLION

* PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4 HONG KONG CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$39 MILLION VERSUS HK$52.6 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES CORONAVIRUS MIGHT BRING DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAIN

* ANTICIPATES CORONAVIRUS MIGHT BRING DISRUPTION TO OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAIN

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WOULD INEVITABLY HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP'S FY2020 Q1 RESULTS