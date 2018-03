March 21 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - FEB 2018 TOTAL SECURITIES COMMISSIONS AND FEES OF $372 MILLION ROSE 15%

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - FEB 2018 CLIENT ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF $731.7 BILLION INCREASED 15%

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - "HEIGHTENED MARKET VOLATILITY CONTRIBUTED TO A SOFT MONTH FOR INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUES IN FEBRUARY" Source text: (bit.ly/2G8JKtP) Further company coverage: