Jan 11 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - ESTIMATES THAT NET INCOME FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT$120 MILLION

* RAYMOND JAMES - IMPACT TO Q1 NET INCOME MAINLY FROM REMEASUREMENT OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AT LOWER ENACTED CORPORATE TAX RATE