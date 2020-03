BRIEF-Raymond James Financial Issues Coronavirus Status Update

March 13 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC - ISSUES CORONAVIRUS STATUS UPDATE

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC - ALL RAYMOND JAMES-HOSTED CONFERENCES ARE CANCELLED OR POSTPONED UNTIL AT LEAST APRIL 30

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC - SUSPENDING ALL NON-ESSENTIAL INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC BUSINESS TRAVEL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - IMPLEMENTING MIX OF SPLIT OPERATIONS, REMOTE WORK ARRANGEMENTS IN CERTAIN AREAS TO REDUCE DENSITY OF ASSOCIATES IN WORKSPACES

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - HAVE OPERATIONS CENTERS AROUND THE UNITED STATES AND IN CANADA AND EUROPE, WITH BACK-UPS AND REDUNDANCY SHOULD IT BE NEEDED

* RAYMOND JAMES - ANY ASSOCIATES WHO HAVE RECENTLY RETURNED FROM COUNTRIES IDENTIFIED AS HIGHER RISK ARE WORKING FROM HOME FOR 14 DAYS OR MORE

* RAYMOND JAMES - ANY ASSOCIATES POTENTIALLY EXPOSED TO DIAGNOSED PERSON ARE WORKING FROM HOME FOR 14 DAYS OR MORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: