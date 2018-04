BRIEF-Raymond James Financial Qtrly Net Revenues Of $1.81 Bln, Up 16 Pct Over Prior Year's Fiscal Q2

April 25 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* QUARTERLY NET REVENUES OF $1.81 BILLION, UP 16% OVER PRIOR YEAR’S FISCAL Q2

* QUARTERLY NET INCOME OF $242.8 MILLION, OR $1.63 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FINANCIAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $132.3 BILLION AT QUARTER END, GROWTH OF 55% COMPARED TO MARCH 2017

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.63, REVENUE VIEW $1.81 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S