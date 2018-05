BRIEF-Raymond James Financial Reports April 2018 Operating Data

May 23 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL- APRIL TOTAL SECURITIES COMMISSIONS AND FEES OF $373 MILLION, INCREASED 12% OVER APRIL 2017 AND 2% OVER MARCH

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC - APRIL CLIENT ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF $735.8 BILLION INCREASED 13% OVER APRIL 2017 AND 1% OVER MARCH 2018

* RAYMOND JAMES - INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUES DECLINED IN APRIL, MOSTLY DUE TO TIMING OF CLOSINGS, AS “ACTIVITY LEVELS FOR M&A ARE STRONG”

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC - FIXED INCOME BUSINESS REMAINS "CHALLENGED" BY A RELATIVELY FLAT YIELD CURVE AND LOW INTEREST RATE VOLATILITY