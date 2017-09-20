FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raymond James financial reports August operating data
September 20, 2017

BRIEF-Raymond James financial reports August operating data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Raymond James Financial reports August 2017 operating data

* Raymond James Financial Inc - ‍Aug total securities commissions and fees of $354 million were up 15 percent over August 2016 and 6 percent over July 2017​

* In August record client assets under administration of $681.0 billion increased 22 percent compared to August 2016

* Raymond James Financial Inc - ‍Aug net loans at Raymond James Bank of $17.0 billion were up 15 percent over August 2016 and 2 percent over July 2017​

* In August financial assets under management reached a record $93.9 billion, up 26 percent over august 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2fk92cM] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
