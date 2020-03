BRIEF-Raymond James Financial Says Actively Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak

March 6 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - ACTIVELY MONITORING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, ADHERING TO GUIDANCE BEING GIVEN BY CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, HAVE SUSPENDED BUSINESS TRAVEL TO ‘HIGHER RISK’ COUNTRIES INCLUDING CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, IRAN

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL- UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, HAVE SUSPENDED BUSINESS TRAVEL TO ‘HIGHER RISK’ COUNTRIES INCLUDING ITALY, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, SINGAPORE

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - DISPERSED OPERATIONS AROUND U.S., CANADA AND EUROPE WITH BACK-UPS AND REDUNDANCY BUILT INTO PRIMARY OPERATIONAL AREAS