May 22 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN SECURITIES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - DECLARED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE, UP 20% FROM $0.25 PER SHARE IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

* RAYMOND JAMES - INCREASED ITS REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WITH RESPECT TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK AND OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES TO $250 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2v86Onm) Further company coverage: