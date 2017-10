Sept 22 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc and Tembec provide update on transaction

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍expected that transaction with Tembec​ will be completed in second half of Q4 of 2017

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - approval of acquisition by co of Tembec under Investment Canada Act no longer required as a closing condition of deal