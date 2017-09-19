BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials expects $12 mln pro forma EBITDA impact from Irma

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier Advanced Materials expects $7 million net income and $12 million pro forma EBITDA impact from Hurricane Irma

* Rayonier Advanced Materials- Operations at Fernandina beach and Jesup facilities running at full capacity after shutdown of operations due to Hurricane Irma

* Rayonier Advanced Materials- Forecasts FY net income of about $31 million,pro forma EBITDA at/slightly below bottom end of original $190 to $200 million guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: