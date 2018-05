May 7 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc:

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $510.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS - ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MILLION ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: