BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03
August 2, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Q2 earnings per share $0.03

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc:

* Rayonier Advanced Materials reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $201 million versus I/B/E/S view $214.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍reaffirming pro forma EBITDA guidance at high-end of $190 to $200 million initial range​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍on-track for $30 million of cost transformation improvements in 2017 with $15 million achieved year-to-date​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍acquisition of Tembec expected to close in q4​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍expects net income of $32 to $39 million for 2017​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - ‍anticipates capex of approximately $60 million, including investment in Lignotech Florida project for 2017​

* Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc - 2017 ‍cash flow from operations and adjusted free cash flows anticipated to be $142 to $152 million and $90 to $100 million, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

