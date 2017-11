BRIEF-Rayonier posts Q3 earnings per share $0.19

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc

* Rayonier reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 revenue $177.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $141.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rayonier Inc - ‍ “expect to achieve full-year adjusted EBITDA near higher end of our prior guidance”​

* Rayonier Inc - ‍in our Southern timber segment, we expect Q4 volumes to decrease slightly versus Q3​

* Rayonier Inc - ‍in our Pacific Northwest timber segment, we expect Q4 volumes to increase versus Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: