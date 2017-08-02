FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rayonier Q2 revenue $194.7 million
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Rayonier Q2 revenue $194.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc:

* Rayonier reports second quarter 2017 results

* Rayonier Inc says full-year 2017 guidance increased

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $194.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $255 to $270 million in 2017

* Sees net income attributable to Rayonier of $79 to $83 million in 2017

* Sees pro forma net income of $50 to $55 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.