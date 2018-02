Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc:

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS- DURING TERM OF AGREEMENT WITH CO, MARCATO WILL NOT ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF 7.5% OR MORE OF CO‘S VOTING STOCK​

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS-MARCATO AGREED, WILL VOTE ITS SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK IN FAVOR OF ELECTION OF DIRECTORS NOMINATED BY BOARD DURING DEAL TERM​

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS - ‍ TERM OF AGREEMENT WITH MARCATO STARTS ON FEB 18, 2018 - SEC FILING​ Source: (bit.ly/2CzUc7M) Further company coverage: