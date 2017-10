Oct 20 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier - ‍due to “operational upset” at a customer, sales volumes in 2017 for cellulose specialties products expected to be lower than expected​

* Rayonier - ‍company believes impact from “operational upset​” to be limited to Q4 of 2017

* Rayonier - ‍impact to revenue estimated to be between $15- $30 million, or about 3 percent of expected FY revenues from operational upset​