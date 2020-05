May 28 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) :

* RAYSEARCH ENTERS INTO INTEROPERABILITY AGREEMENT WITH VARIAN

* DEVELOPMENT OF INTERFACE IS ALREADY ONGOING, AND TARGET IS TO RELEASE IT BEFORE END OF 2020

* COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY WILL BE SUBJECT TO REGULATORY CLEARANCE IN SOME MARKETS