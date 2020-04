April 9 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ):

* ADVANCED TREATMENT PLANNING SYSTEM RAYSTATION CHOSEN FOR LEADING CANCER CLINICS IN THE NETHERLANDS

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES RAYSTATION USER LICENSES, AS WELL AS TESTING AND VALIDATION OF SOFTWARE INSTALLATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH SPECIFICATIONS OF EACH HOSPITAL