Feb 20 (Reuters) - RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ):

* SOUTH KOREA’S YONSEI CANCER CENTER CHOOSES RAYCARE AND RAYSTATION FOR SUPERCONDUCTING CARBON GANTRY ROOMS

* TOTAL ORDER VALUE, EXCLUDING SERVICE AGREEMENT, IS AROUND EUR 3.3 MILLION

* OF TOTAL ORDER VALUE ABOUT EUR 1 MILLION WAS RECOGNIZED AS REVENUE WITHIN Q4 2019